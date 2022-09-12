Events of the past few days strengthen the case for our constitutional monarchy - The Yorkshire Post says
The case for a constitutional monarchy has never been stronger than it is today.
If the events of the past few days have shown us anything, it is the quiet but vital role the Royal Family plays in our democracy.
While other democracies have come under attack from those seeking to undermine it, Britain has enjoyed relative stability throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.
Her reign of 70 years is the longest of any British monarch and generations have grown up with Queen Elizabeth as their head of state.
The very fact that only two days later the former Prince of Wales was declared King Charles III showed the continuity and security a constitutional monarchy provides this great nation.
In the words of Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, it is these traditions that give us continuity.
“They hold us at moments like this,” he said. “There is no uncertainty. Everything moves as it should move and that is a good thing at a time like this."
It is emblematic of the Royal Family’s dedication to public service that the King has already begun to serve the nation with His Majesty vowing to do so with “loyalty, respect and love”.
In his address to Parliament at Westminster Hall, King Charles spoke of feeling the “weight of history, which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions, to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves with such personal commitment for the betterment of us all”.
As the King says, “Parliament is the living and breathing instrument of our democracy”.
But the monarchy is the safeguard to the functioning of this instrument with the crown only exercising the powers vested in it in accordance with the wishes of the Government of the day.