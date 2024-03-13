Everyone has a duty to challenge gender stereotypes and bias whenever they witness it - George Jabbour

They spoke about their personal stories, their political journeys to become cabinet ministers and the difference they are making to the people of Britain.

The senior ministers also listed a few of the many achievements that numerous women in politics have delivered and talked about what we are doing as a nation to enhance the opportunities available to women and girls.

International Women's Day takes place on March 8 every year and aims to highlight the successes of women and to raise awareness about gender parity.

'I was pleased to accept an invitation to attend a reception to celebrate this year’s International Women's Day at Number 10 Downing Street'.

This year’s theme was Inspire Inclusion. It was a call for action to motivate and encourage both individuals and groups.

Each of us on this planet should be involved. It is only by taking our personal responsibility seriously that progress on this vital cause is made.

Everyone has a duty to challenge gender stereotypes and bias whenever they witness it. Organisations too must act to support women and girls in all areas, from health and education to recruitment and development.

Furthermore, advancing diverse talent in sectors such as arts, sports, business and science would make a material contribution to the goal we are all striving to reach.

The UK has had three female prime ministers and is showing the way globally on measures and policies to improve women’s equality, particularly in comparison to other countries.

Having said that, we must not rest on our laurels as there is so much more that can and has to be done.

International Women’s Day is a reminder that we should accelerate our journey to a more gender-balanced society.

At 10 Downing Street, I had the privilege of meeting incredible women who are tremendously accomplished pioneers in their fields and inspiring role models for all of us.

I also had the chance to catch up with friends who have been working hard for years to champion women in politics, including senior members of the Conservative Women's Organisation (CWO).

CWO is rightly proud to stress that it is the “oldest politically affiliated female organisation in the world” and has been offering assistance to women in politics for over 100 years. Colleagues have always spoken highly of the training and mentoring that they have received from CWO, together with the networking activities that they benefited from.

With this year’s Inspire Inclusion theme of International Women's Day in mind, I know from my own experience that asking women to join a project or to assume leadership positions bring boundless rewards.

This does not only relate to the advantages that naturally come with diversity, whether in background or skills, but also to group dynamics, the interaction between team members, problem solving and the assessment and evaluation of new ideas and initiatives.

We should remember that there is something that each of us can do every day.