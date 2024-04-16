Everyone is to blame but Liz Truss for her tragically short time as Prime Minister

The reason for Ms Truss only lasting 45 days as PM? It was Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, of course. Or perhaps it was the livestream of the lettuce. Maybe it was the woke blob that villainously put a premature end to the glorious Truss years.

And why did Queen Elizabeth II die when the chosen one had only just assumed office of Prime Minister?

Anyone but the person central to the disaster that poured fuel onto the already raging fire of the cost-of-living crisis was responsible.

The fact that Ms Truss has embarked on this book tour of hers minus any contrition is telling of the standards in politics today.

In the past, former PMs would retire from the public limelight and take on the role of political grandee. Imparting advice when needed, championing causes close to their heart from the sidelines and engaging in philanthropic work.

Delusion is the only word to describe Ms Truss’ media rounds as she clings onto the notion that she was right and everyone else was at fault for her failings.

The fact that she is even trying to influence the US presidential election is truly laughable.