Excellence in Business Awards to honour Yorkshire enterprise – The Yorkshire Post says

These were the winenrs at The Yorkshire Post's Excellence In Business Awards in 2019.

Never, not even at the height of the global recession, has it been more important to celebrate the innovation and ingenuity of the region’s businesses – and the example that they continue to set to the world.

Without this can-do spirit of enterprise and excellence, two traits that are integral to Yorkshire’s DNA, this area would face an even greater struggle to recover from the recession – and make the transition to those new industries, like green energy and health research, which are so fundamental to the future.

This example also explains the willingness of corporate partners, and friends of this newspaper, to sponsor the awards which will culminate with a special ceremony at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds on November 17.

The 2019 Excellence In Business Awards were hosted by Cathy Newman (left) of Channel Four News.

Just as significantly, there’s every likelihood, as the Government prepares to ease lockdown restrictions still further, that this will be a glittering gathering in the best tradition of Yorkshire’s premier business awards following last year’s virtual event.

And it is why the business community will welcome Sajid Javid’s tone since his Cabinet comeback last weekend as the new Health and Social Care Secretary.

As a former Business Secretary, and Chancellor, he understands, more than most, the need for the country to live – and work – with Covid, a pragmatism that can only help firms demonstrate that Yorkshire is again open for business ahead of these awards.