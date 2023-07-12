Fabian Society report shows the current approach to Levelling Up is not working - The Yorkshire Post says

The Government’s flagship Levelling Up policy has failed to deliver on its central aim of bridging regional inequality.

This is clear from the Fabian Society’s 18-month Commission on Poverty and Regional Inequality.

Almost half of jobs growth since 2010 has been in London and the South East, while just two per cent was in the North East. It shows that London is overheating while other regions are getting left behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lot of discourse around boosting growth in this country has omitted the central issue which is regional inequality.

'The report calls on the Government to implement a ‘London-style’ regulated buses across all of England'. PIC: Chris Etchells

Voters are losing faith in Levelling Up, a key policy proposal that helped deliver a majority for the Conservatives at the last General Election.

The report calls on the Government to implement a ‘London-style’ regulated buses across all of England, put councils in charge of childcare, devolve job centres and devolve significant economic powers to mayors and councils.

Poor transport infrastructure has long been an inhibitor to growth in the regions. It acts as a bar to social mobility with those wanting to further their careers often having to uproot to the South East. It puts off inward investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is why The Yorkshire Post has long called for the delivery of Northern Powerhouse Rail in full, in conjunction with HS2 in full.

Buses also have an important role and the current network is simply too disparate for it to function effectively.