Failure to deliver for female voters is going to hurt the Tories at the next election

Terms such as ‘red wall’ and ‘blue wall’ have been thrown around, indicating historic voting habits of various areas of the country. Experts believe that the next election will be like no other with pollsters predicting huge losses for the Tories.

Earlier this week a lot of the talk was framed around how the Tories would fare in rural constituencies as the Prime Minister delivered a speech at the National Farmers' Union (NFU) annual conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, what hasn’t been examined is the role that women will play in the outcome of the next general election.

A file photo of a polling station in a church. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The think tank More In Common has published polling today that suggests suburban women over 60 who voted Conservative in 2019 could be decisive in how parliament will look.

The coalition of voters that helped the Tories secure a majority in 2019 has now fragmented but a large proportion of them currently say they do not know how they will vote. And of this group, which makes up around 6 per cent of voters, most are female, older than average and likely to live in towns or suburbs like Whitby.

Despite cracks showing in the Opposition over recent weeks, the Tories are simply not connecting with voters. As Bill Carmichael writes in today’s newspaper, “They can keep talking, but voters are not listening anymore.”