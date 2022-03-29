Falklands veterans deserve better than this ignorance and disrespect as 40th anniversary of Argentine invasion looms – The Yorkshire Post says

This has coincided with a better understanding of the mental anguish suffered by veterans, most notably those who served in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Yet, on both counts, Britain risks failing those navy personnel responsible for the liberation of the Falklands after the previously little-known islands in the South Atlantic were captured by Argentine forces on April 2, 1982, to the total surprise of the Thatcher government.

Not only do a significant cohort of younger people appear to be ignorant about this conflict, a turning point in British history, but there was little support available at the time to help veterans come to terms with the physical and mental scars of battle.

This week marks the 40th anniversary of the invasion of the Falklands by Argentine forces.

With this milestone year coinciding with a brutal war in Ukraine, now is the time to duly acknowledge the Falklands veterans – and the families of those who gave their lives in the name of freedom.

