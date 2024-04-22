However, there is a worrying trend at grassroots level that could have a detrimental impact on several sports. There has been a decline in physical education (PE) provision. Analysis by the Labour party of Sports England data shows a gulf in sports participation between state and independent schools.

In 2022/23, 72 per cent of children at an independent school took part in a team sport at least once a week in school, compared to just 52 per cent of state school pupils. The gap in participation has widened since 2017, increasing by two-thirds in six years.

In the last year, the number of taught PE hours has fallen by 5,000, contributing to an overall decline of 45,000 since November 2010.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer in the stands during a Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. PIC: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, is right to warn that “young people are being locked out of emulating their heroes” as a result. And Labour’s pledge to reform the curriculum to ensure children attending state schools don’t miss out on subjects like PE is to be welcomed.