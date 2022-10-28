Fitting to see the first British Hindu PM appointed on Diwali - Bill Carmichael

Given the utter turmoil of the past few weeks, only the sourest and most partisan politics watcher would wish Mr Sunak – our first non-white and first Hindu Prime Minister – anything other than a fair wind as he seeks to calm the febrile financial markets and bring some orderly competence into the business of government.

There are those on the left who sadly see ethnic minorities as a homogenous bloc who all think exactly the same way, and anyone who doesn’t spout the predictable far left orthodoxy is somehow not properly representative of black and Asian people.

This is patronising at best, and positively racist at worst. It denies black people the agency of their own thoughts. People are entitled to hold whatever political views they prefer, right across the political spectrum, regardless of the colour of their skin or what religion they follow.

Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister earlier this week. PIC: Leon Neal/Getty Images

In this incredibly diverse Cabinet, Rishi Sunak, Suella Braverman, James Cleverly, Nadhim Zahawi and Kemi Badenock are no less black or Asian because they hold conservative views.

At least the Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, hit precisely the right note at Prime Minister’s Questions time in the House of Commons this week, when he welcomed the first Asian Prime Minister saying: “Britain is a place where people of all races and all beliefs can fulfil their dreams… it is part of what makes us all so proud to be British.”

That first PMQs between Sunak and Sir Keir was perhaps a precursor of times to come. The Labour leader landed some heavy blows over the reappointment of Mrs Braverman, less than a week after she resigned over a data breach.

BBC reporters noted that Sunak’s hand and leg were twitching, indicating a degree of nerves, as he confronted the bear pit that is the Commons for the first time as Prime Minister.

But he acquitted himself well, landing some barbs of his own by pointing out that Sir Keir had backed Jeremy Corbyn to become Prime Minister three years ago, and pointedly adding: “He talks about mandates, about votes, about elections, which is a bit rich coming from the person who tried overturn the biggest democratic vote in our country’s history.” Ouch! We’ll never forget, Sir Keir.

This adopted Yorkshireman – he was born in Southampton, but now represents Richmond in the North Riding – is certainly no pushover and, as he showed during his time as Chancellor during the dark days of the pandemic, he is capable of decisive and effective action to protect people’s livelihoods.

I have my differences with him. He managed to raise the tax burden on ordinary people and struggling businesses to its highest point for 70 years just at a time when the economy was heading into a recession. This is just one of the reasons why economic growth is so sluggish.

Liz Truss turned out to be a disaster as Prime Minister, but her instincts for lower taxes and promoting growth were absolutely sound.

But what Sunak does offer is a calm, reassuring competence, attention to detail, numeracy and economic literacy as well as a palpable decency and professionalism.

I just hope that once the current storm has passed Mr Sunak will be persuaded of the need for tax cuts and measures to boost growth.

And his Cabinet reshuffle showed a deft touch to keep all parts of the Conservative party, left and right, on board.

For example Mrs Braverman was reappointed as Home Secretary and James Cleverly retained as Foreign Secretary, in order to placate right-wingers. While the retention of Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor, and the inclusion of “one nation” figures such as Tom Tugendhat and Johnny Mercer will reassure the left of the party. With Labour more than 30 points ahead in the polls, the next General Election, probably in 2024 or early 2025, is still Labour’s to lose. Sir Keir remains favourite to be our next Prime Minister, and the first Labour politician to claim that crown for more than 12 years.

