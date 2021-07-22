Food shortage scare stories; do not panic or be panicked – The Yorkshire Post says

Graeme Bandeira's Be Kind cartoon at the start of the Covid pandemic.

It was images – some more misleading than others – of empty shelves that prompted a shopping frenzy at the outset of the Covid pandemic; one which left the elderly, isolated and vulnerable, as well as key workers, unable to buy essential items.

And, regrettably, history risks repeating itself until the Government – and retail industry – is far more assured with its messaging in order to detract the selfish minority whose over-reaction has the potential to disrupt the supply chain for others.

What is clear, however, is that the lifting of lockdown freedoms on Monday has coincided with a significant breakdown in Government communications at a time when Covid infection rates are on the increase and when there’s consternation at the double-jabbed being expected to self-isolate in such unforeseen numbers.

Food stores and supermarkets are cautioning against panic buying.

At a time when there’s still anger at the cackhanded attempt by Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to circumvent self-isolation rules after Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s positive test for Covid, it is inevitable, after such a difficult period in history, that public tensions will be so raw.

As such, it’s all the more reason – while the Government tries to get a grip of the current crisis – for the country’s responsible majority to exercise common sense and caution while also respecting others. The best approach, it’s also the only one at this moment in time.