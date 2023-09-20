Ford’s comments show how out of touch the Government is on climate change - The Yorkshire Post says
It is embarrassing when a large business like Ford condemns the Government’s flip flopping on net zero.
The car manufacturer rightly points out that a delay would “undermine” the “ambition, commitment and consistency” needed to tackle the challenge of climate change.
Businesses need to be brought along on the journey if the country is to meet its net zero targets. Without them, the challenge of meeting net zero targets becomes much harder.
And how can a business like Ford invest with confidence, if a Government policy is going to be blown around by short-term populist thinking?
Ever since the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, which saw the Tories only narrowly hold onto the seat, owing to discaffection over the Labour London Mayor’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) policy, the Government has sought to turn its back on green policies.
Make no mistake, Ford’s intervention is unusual. Normally large businesses tend to avoid string statements in effect condemning the Government.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman says that “we are not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people”. Unfortunately for Ms Braverman, her position is undermined by the lack of Government action on insulating homes - which would have saved British people a significant amount of monet on energy bills last winter.