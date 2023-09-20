All Sections
Ford’s comments show how out of touch the Government is on climate change - The Yorkshire Post says

The Government’s attempts to push back the deadline on banning petrol and diesel new cars show just how out of touch it is with the challenges that the planet faces when it comes to the climate crisis.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:17 BST

It is embarrassing when a large business like Ford condemns the Government’s flip flopping on net zero.

The car manufacturer rightly points out that a delay would “undermine” the “ambition, commitment and consistency” needed to tackle the challenge of climate change.

Businesses need to be brought along on the journey if the country is to meet its net zero targets. Without them, the challenge of meeting net zero targets becomes much harder.

An electric vehicle being charged. PIC: John Walton/PA WireAn electric vehicle being charged. PIC: John Walton/PA Wire
An electric vehicle being charged. PIC: John Walton/PA Wire

And how can a business like Ford invest with confidence, if a Government policy is going to be blown around by short-term populist thinking?

Ever since the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, which saw the Tories only narrowly hold onto the seat, owing to discaffection over the Labour London Mayor’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) policy, the Government has sought to turn its back on green policies.

Make no mistake, Ford’s intervention is unusual. Normally large businesses tend to avoid string statements in effect condemning the Government.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman says that “we are not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people”. Unfortunately for Ms Braverman, her position is undermined by the lack of Government action on insulating homes - which would have saved British people a significant amount of monet on energy bills last winter.

