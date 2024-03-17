Frank Hester scandal raises wider questions about political donation rules: The Yorkshire Post says
Cabinet minister Mark Harper was notably reticent on the subject of whether the Conservative party has taken another £5m donation from Mr Hester on top of an already-declared £10m as he appeared on the BBC on Sunday morning.
The respected Tortoise website reported earlier this week that the party has received as-yet-undeclared £5m from Mr Hester – a story not denied by the Conservative Party.
Mr Harper said he was not involved in party finance and that any “hypothetical” donation would be declared in the usual way.
With the next Electoral Commission update on donations not due until June, the Tory party would be wise to properly confirm the position now rather than having senior ministers claim they know nothing about the situation for the next few months.
Mr Hester’s company TPP is worth £1 billion after winning more than £400 million of NHS and prison contracts in the last eight years.
TPP recorded an £80 million turnover and profit before tax of £40 million in the year to March 2023 and its SystmOne software is at heart of NHS operations, in use at thousands of GP practices and a third of acute mental health trusts.
The current controversy raises wider questions about the political donations system and whether the current rules regarding those with interests in public sector contracts being able to make contributions are fit for purpose.
