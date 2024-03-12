Frank Hester’s alleged racist remarks should be called out by the Tory party and donations handed back

The Chancellor, no less, called for councils to cut spending on diversity schemes. It’s becoming pretty evident as to why they seem so keen to rubbish such initiatives.

The alleged comments of Tory party donor and boss of Leeds-based healthcare software firm The Phoenix Partnership (TPP), Frank Hester, show why there’s a need for these sorts of initiatives in the first place.

It is reported that he told a company meeting in 2019: “It’s like trying not to be racist but you see Diane Abbott on the TV, and you’re just like…you just want to hate all black women because she’s there.

Screen grab taken from the CHOGM 2022 YouTube channel of Frank Hester OBE speaking at a Commonwealth Business Forum event in Kigali, Rwanda. PIC: CHOGM Rwanda 2022/YouTube/PA Wire

“And I don’t hate all black women at all, but I think she should be shot.”

The reaction from Cabinet Ministers is telling. The Tory party is treading a very dark and dangerous path.

Cabinet minister Mel Stride defended Mr Hester, saying that while his alleged remarks had been “inappropriate” they were not “gender-based or race-based”.

This is denial of what is straight up racism and misogyny. Two things that need to be stamped out.

The appropriate thing to do would be to return Mr Hester’s donations but instead Energy Minister Graham Stuart says someone can’t be prevented from donating to parties “because they said something intemperate and wrong in their past”.

Comments like those supposedly made by Mr Hester put the lives of women and minorities at risk. Little wonder Miss Abbott says she feels less safe.