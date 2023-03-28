Funding streams need to be made more easily accessible for businesses - The Yorkshire Post says

Economic growth has become the key phrase in politics but in order to achieve this the Government needs to unleash the potential of businesses across regions like Yorkshire.

It would, therefore, do well to react to the frustrations of manufacturing firms in the region.

Yorkshire manufacturers expressed frustration at problems accessing funding streams to help them grow, at an event hosted by the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub in conjunction with Made Smarter and The Yorkshire Post.

Andy Makin from Envirovent, a business which provides ventilation services for the public and private sectors, said: “You can be several steps in and then told that, for whatever reason, the funding streams have stopped. This is frustrating on many levels and ultimately, wasted effort.”

It is this frustration that is likely to see businesses that may well be eligible for funding not applying.

In turn, risking them realising their true potential and leaving Britain’s economic potential unrealised.

The Government needs to do more to show that it is pro-business. One way to do that is to make growth funding easily available to the army of SMEs that warrant the additional support.

Businesses face a multitude of challenges with skills being the big one. That is why this newspaper has repeatedly called for a simplification of the apprenticeship process. The region’s firms feel that they can contribute more to the economy. As Nick Stafford, the chairman of Hambleton Brewery, says “The greatest opportunity for us is around increasing productivity”.