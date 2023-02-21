Funding to boost farming productivity welcome but regulatory reform also needed - The Yorkshire Post says

More than £168m in grants will be available to farmers this year, Farming Minister Mark Spencer announced at the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) Conference, in a bid to drive innovation, support food production, improve animal welfare and protect the environment.

While such funding is to be welcomed, there are wider systemic concerns that also need to be addressed. The rural economy is said to be 19 per cent less productive than the national average, according to the CLA (Country Land and Business Association), and that closing that gap would add £43bn to the UK economy. It would also help Britain shore up its food supply, the necessity of which is being highlighted by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

As the CLA points out, agriculture is a vibrant sector for research and development and has huge potential for increasing productivity and automation.

But alongside funding there also needs to be regulatory reforms that make it quicker and easier for farmers to adopt innovative practices.

The Government’s plans to introduce funding to improve productivity, innovation and animal welfare in smaller abattoirs is to also to be lauded.

“The availability of funding will help abattoirs to invest in new technology and improve productivity and animal health and welfare, allowing our agriculture sector to get its high-quality produce to market,” Mr Spencer said.

