Further Partygate claims are a huge contrast to key worker sacrifices - The Yorkshire Post says

Boris Johnson may no longer be the PM but his time in the job has left a stain on Downing Street.

The claims that Mr Johnson was joking about hosting the most “unsocially distanced” millions across the country couldn’t see their loved ones is a kick in the teeth to anyone who believes in upholding the standards of public office.

There will be no doubt more fallout to come from the Partygate scandal.

But this wasn’t just about the PM living it up while the rest of the country made sacrifices during lockdown. This is about inherent inequality underpinned by rampant dishonesty at the heart of Government.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson arrives to give a speech at the Carlton Club in St James's, London. PIC: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

In stark contrast, the Government is telling the very people who made the greatest sacrifices during the pandemic to accept poor pay and impossible working conditions.

The idea of partying was the last thing on the minds of key workers keeping our hospital wards running and trains moving.

The former PM won’t be able to shrug Partygate off until he has faced the Commons Privileges Committee and even then there will still be questions asked of his conduct.

Johnson faces the charge of a serious breach of parliamentary privilege – by misleading MPs about the law-breaking parties during the Covid pandemic lockdowns.

Yet the former Prime Minister still harbours ambitions of returning to Number 10. A move driven by a desire to fulfil personal ambition, rather than a desire for public service.

Public service that was encapsulated by the selfless sacrifices made by those on the frontline at the height of the Covid crisis.

