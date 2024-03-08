Labour is most likely to form the next government not because it has earned or deserved this place, but because the Tory party has become embroiled in a civil war.

Once upon a time we had politicians with a die-hard conviction like Churchill and Aneurin Bevan to name but two, and now we have aspirational politicians, though not all are the same.

If we look at the last two former Prime Ministers, who appear to be earning well making after dinner speeches, while purporting to be experts on world affairs and economics, which is at odds with the mess they left back home while they were in charge.

The situation in the Middle East is heartbreaking and people are suffering needlessly due to a failure of diplomacy and common sense. I do not underestimate the hardship experienced by both sides but it is in our gift to not fuel tensions. Galloway has his views and democracy allows all sorts in. Given that a general election is imminent his election is a reminder to both leading parties that they need to become organised to get Britain back on its feet post-Brexit.

But we need one cause, our national pride is at stake.

I would invite Mr Galloway, and other political leaders in our country to take a leaf out of our older generation who during the blitz had it much worse, yet they knew the difference between right and wrong.

I saw Dame Sheila Hancock’s interview with Amol Rajan on BBC iPlayer recently. I was amazed by her humility and grace and her common-sense attitude to life, along with her gutsiness to be authentic to the core. She and her generation have set the bar so high that none of us can claim to be smarter than them, not even with our modern skills that make us think we know it all.

If we step back into the world of our older generations, we may see where we are failing. They had little but they were a generous lot.

We cannot rely on our politicians or the state to get us out of the mess, this must be a movement, a movement of connecting communities so we can help one another. Share our skills not just to earn a living but to help someone to get back on their feet. That is a civic duty.

In today's fast-paced and technologically advanced world, it is easy to take for granted the comforts and conveniences we enjoy. However, it is important to remember that previous generations faced immense challenges and hardships, often without the luxuries we now consider essential. They had no internet or mobile devices, yet compassion was not out of fashion. One such period of history that exemplifies resilience is the Blitz, a time when the older generation displayed unwavering strength and determination in the face of adversity.

During the Blitz, cities across the United Kingdom were relentlessly bombed, leaving communities devastated. Despite the chaos and destruction, the older generation demonstrated remarkable resilience. They did not shy away from the challenges but instead embraced them head-on, finding strength in unity and supporting one another. Their ability to adapt and persevere in the face of adversity is a lesson we can apply to our own lives. Now is the time to show some gumption and resilience. Perhaps the state needs to know what our expectations are of them by example.

We live with people in our neighbourhood who go to the food banks. That is shameful as it shows the divide between the rich and the poor. There is room for socialism in a mixed economy. In times of scarcity, the older generation had to make do with limited resources. Can those of us who can afford, start putting aside food for the needy when we do our shopping?

Rationing was a way of life for our seniors and every item had to be used wisely. They learned to be resourceful, creative and appreciative of what they had. This mindset can inspire us to be more mindful of our own consumption and find innovative solutions to problems, rather than relying on excess or convenience, not to mention the wastage each one of us creates.

The Blitz brought people together like never before. Neighbours supported one another, sharing resources and offering emotional support. The older generation understood the power of community and the importance of connection. In our modern lives, it is easy to become isolated but we can learn from their example and foster stronger bonds within our own communities.

Living under constant threat, the older generation did not allow fear to paralyse them.

Sheila Hancock and her generation are a powerful example of resilience, determination, and strength. They also had a stronger sense of national pride, we need that same sense of national pride more than ever.