Get behind £250m town centre game-changer for Huddersfield – The Yorkshire Post says

THE ambitious £250m plan to transform Huddersfield into a leading cultural and leisure location follows the economic template successfully developed by Yorkshire cities – Hull and Wakefield being prime examples.

Both can attribute the recent rise in their fortunes, and reputations, to the decision to embrace the leisure industry to breathe new life into decaying areas.

It is the same with Huddersfield. They can’t afford to look to the past at a time when many longstanding high street stores are fighting for their survival due to the growth of online shopping.

This is one reason why so much care was spent restoring the Piece Hall in Halifax – all towns need a new identity. And it explains why Huddersfield must move with the times and develop the type of town centre which will enhance footfall – now one of the most important words in the retail vocabulary – and build on the events already put on by venues like the Lawrence Batley Theatre.