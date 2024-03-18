Give social care the support that it needs so that sector can transform lives

Not one leading politician has been able to put forward a compelling vision on how they intend to tackle the social care crisis. A crisis that then envelops other parts of the public sector, chiefly the NHS.

The NHS’s issues to a larger extent can be traced back to the chronic inadequacies impacting social care.

There’s myriad reasons for solving the social care conundrum but so far social care campaigners have been left frustrated.

In fact, the only politician who showed any desire to tackle the social care crisis was former PM Boris Johnson and even his proposals would have only begun to scratch the surface.

Jeremy Hunt or Rachel Reeves needs to get on the front foot and ensure that funding is in place to get social care on a sure footing.

If they or anyone else needed reminding of the value of social care then Social Work Week provides an opportunity to learn about a part of the sector.

The value of social workers can’t be measured in terms of numbers but the impact that they have on individual lives.

Rae Sloan, who was placed into the care of Sheffield City Council at the age of 12, talks about how children’s social workers helped her come to terms with her past and find her way in life.

She is just one example of thousands that have received support from social workers.