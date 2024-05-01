It’s kind of him to play life and death with thousands of British lives in a war that nobody wants, all for the sake of supporting the Americans.

A confrontation that could possibly lead to all out nuclear war and the destruction of Yorkshire.

What Rishi doesn’t realise is that the cannon fodder he wants to send to the front line, doesn’t want to fight.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks with President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) during a visit to the Presidential Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

In World War II, the average age of a combat soldier was 26. In Vietnam, it was 19. In Ukraine, it is 48.

Can Rishi honestly imagine that the woke youngsters of Gen Z really want to fight against battle seasoned, Russian hard cases?

Most of Generation Z are devoid of any pride in their country, woke beyond belief, and are unwilling to entertain a quixotic view of war. As they have their stress induced nervous breakdowns, they would choose to obstinately and conscientiously object to serving in the army

A recent poll found that 86 per cent of British people aged 18 to 24 would not be willing to fight, even if conscripted. Not a good statistic when trying to mobilise an army.

General Sir Patrick Sanders, chief of the general staff, warned that Army reserves were so depleted that we “may have no choice” but to conscript as the country remains “absolutely not ready” to ward off a threat from Russia (Why are we obsessed with a threat from Russia? Isn’t it NATO threatening them?).

Gen Z have no concept of a just war like the one fought against the Nazis. They have never lived in the shadow of nuclear holocaust. Instead, they have been witnesses to a series of wars and invasions on behalf of America, taking place in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

People now believe these wars were based on lies about dodgy dossiers, terrorism, and non-existent, dirty weapons.

Young people have the capability today to read information not based on government propaganda and the media enforced narrative. They see the results of the millions of people displaced by these wars.

They do not believe that all what the government and mainstream media says is true. Gen Z are awake enough to know that we are only told a half story and that the first casualty in a war is the truth.

We Boomers may hold on to the idea that the British Army is a force for good, but Gen Z does not. They believe, like a growing number of people, that the army is the enforcement arm of the rich and powerful and is there to do their bidding. There is no loyalty to the flag or their country.

Getting Gen Z to fight will be the least of Rishi’s problems. Our Muslim communities will also refuse the call to arms as their loyalty is to the Ummah and not the countries in which they reside. So will the millions of economic migrants who love the vast financial benefits that they are given in Britain but won’t take up arms to defend the land they exploit.

No, Rishi is on a hiding to nothing with all this talk of war. Our elected leaders are delusional to think that British forces would survive more than a day against a well-equipped and trained army like Russia or China.

Years and years of underfunding and military cutbacks have left the army, navy, and air force in a precarious position. Lions led by donkeys is a polite way to describe the situation.

Soldiers are in a position where many are buying their own protective equipment.

Rishi and his cabinet rottweilers should know that there is no need for this talk of war. It will do little to enhance his popularity ratings.

The conflict in Ukraine could have been solved years ago. I find it mystifying that there has been no concerted push for peace. It is as if America wants this proxy war to continue.

After all, money is to be made in the selling of arms, rebuilding cities and Ukrainian debt. Billionaire comedian President Zelensky was told the West wouldn’t support any peace deal regardless of what Ukraine wanted.

No wonder Gen Z don’t want to fight. They can see the carnage and horror of the war in Ukraine first hand on social media.

However, if there ever was a real threat to Britain, I know that there will be people like me who would be willing to take up arms to defend the nation.

It would be an army of grey haired, late middle aged, older men and women born when patriotism wasn’t a dirty word, from a time when people were proud to be British and were not ashamed of our past.

Gen Z might not want to fight but a Dad’s Army might be the only thing that Rishi could conscript and send to war.