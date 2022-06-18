Good luck to Allister Nixon ahead of Great Yorkshire Show - The Yorkshire Post says

With a little over three weeks to go until the Great Yorkshire Show, Allister Nixon is about to get his first taste of leading the region’s wonderful exhibition of rural life.

By YP Comment
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 4:51 pm

The new CEO of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) sounds ready for the challenge.

He is imploring the region to get behind British farmers and produce – rightly saying that agriculture needs the “support of the wider public” – ahead of the event’s return between July 12 and 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Mr Nixon, who previously worked at Castle Howard, was appointed earlier this year, taking over from retired Nigel Pulling.

Allister Nixon, Yorkshire Agricultural Society new CEO, meeting freelance stockwoman Jennifer Hyslop, of Barrhill, Ayrshire, holding a Limousin cow. Pic: James Hardisty.

To lead such a proud organisation is a privileged position but one of great responsibility, especially considering the many pressures facing the region’s farming community right now.

Mr Nixon no doubt already knows this – and The Yorkshire Post wishes him every success in the role, and a brilliant first Great Yorkshire Show.

Read More

Read More
Rare footage of the Great Yorkshire Show's past to be given special screening
Yorkshire PostYorkshire Agricultural SocietyCastle Howard