Good luck to Allister Nixon ahead of Great Yorkshire Show - The Yorkshire Post says

The new CEO of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) sounds ready for the challenge.

He is imploring the region to get behind British farmers and produce – rightly saying that agriculture needs the “support of the wider public” – ahead of the event’s return between July 12 and 15.

Mr Nixon, who previously worked at Castle Howard, was appointed earlier this year, taking over from retired Nigel Pulling.

Allister Nixon, Yorkshire Agricultural Society new CEO, meeting freelance stockwoman Jennifer Hyslop, of Barrhill, Ayrshire, holding a Limousin cow. Pic: James Hardisty.

To lead such a proud organisation is a privileged position but one of great responsibility, especially considering the many pressures facing the region’s farming community right now.