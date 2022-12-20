Government needs to learn lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic for the future - The Yorkshire Post says

It may seem a long time ago, so much has happened since, that it is easy to forget that the pandemic was ripping through the country only two years ago. The first case of the virus was recorded in York in January 2020 and since then it has caused the deaths of more than 200,000 people in the UK.
While some politicians may choose to brush this off as a once in a lifetime occurrence, Britain cannot afford to be complacent.
We live in a globalised world, where travel in particular is largely unrestricted. It makes it all the more easier for diseases to spread, no matter what the origin is.
As Greg Clark MP, Chair of Science and Technology Committee, says: “Covid-19 will not be our last pandemic.
"It is vital the lessons are embedded to inform future decisions on disease outbreaks with pandemic potential and protect lives and livelihoods.”
The Government must learn not only the lessons of the pandemic but also from its aftermath.
There are already health issues associated with people becoming more sedentary during lockdowns and the impact on mental health.
A whole generation will now have to bear the financial burden of the actions needed to keep the country afloat during prolonged lockdowns. Being prepared for any future pandemic can only help both in terms of health and economic wellbeing.