Government needs to learn lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic for the future - The Yorkshire Post says

The Commons Science and Technology Committee’s decision to launch an inquiry to determine whether the Government has learnt lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic and the way scientific advice, testing, vaccine development and the economic impact were handled is a welcome move.

It may seem a long time ago, so much has happened since, that it is easy to forget that the pandemic was ripping through the country only two years ago. The first case of the virus was recorded in York in January 2020 and since then it has caused the deaths of more than 200,000 people in the UK.

While some politicians may choose to brush this off as a once in a lifetime occurrence, Britain cannot afford to be complacent.

We live in a globalised world, where travel in particular is largely unrestricted. It makes it all the more easier for diseases to spread, no matter what the origin is.

As Greg Clark MP, Chair of Science and Technology Committee, says: “Covid-19 will not be our last pandemic.

"It is vital the lessons are embedded to inform future decisions on disease outbreaks with pandemic potential and protect lives and livelihoods.”

The Government must learn not only the lessons of the pandemic but also from its aftermath.

There are already health issues associated with people becoming more sedentary during lockdowns and the impact on mental health.

