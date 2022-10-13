Government reverses course on Liz Truss promise to 'protect' Doncaster Sheffield Airport - The Yorkshire Post says

That pledge now appears deeply hollow.

An announcement that the airport would in fact be pressing ahead with its closure plans later this month at the cost of around 800 jobs came just a fortnight later.

Not only that but the Government is now attempting to wash it hands of the matter entirely, insisting it is an entirely commercial decision.

Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan now says the airport's closure is a commercial decision.

Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelayn told the House of Commons yesterday that she had now determined she was “not persuaded” that the airport closure could be prevented through the use of the Civil Contingencies Act.

That of course is a decision she is entitled to come to but it was particularly disappointing to see the cabinet minister refuse to engage with repeated requests from South Yorkshire MPs for her to participate directly in meetings with Mayor Oliver Coppard and local Parliamentarians about what last-ditch attempts could be taken to save the airport.

She eventually conceded that her officials – but not her – would meet the mayor in the near future.

But the answers led Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh to ask a simple question – ““What did the Prime Minister mean when she said she would protect Doncaster Sheffield Airport?”

