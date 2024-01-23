Government’s blocking of funding for Doncaster Sheffield Airport flies in the face of promises made

Instead it never really took off and operations were wound down over the high costs of running the airport, according to owner Peel Group.

While the Government has made a lot of noise about wanting to save DSA, that’s all it has proven to be, noise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, a letter sent by the Mayor of South Yorkshire shows that the Government has acted effectively as an obstacle in local leader’s attempts to get the airport reopened with the Transport Minister previously blocking funding worth £30m from being used to reopen DSA.

A general view of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

This revelation is a damning indictment of the Government and its failure to prioritise regions like Yorkshire. At this point people can be forgiven for thinking that the Government just doesn’t care about the region.

It is also a question of trust. Let’s not forget that former Tory PM Liz Truss promised to do all she could to keep the airport open.

And whatever happened to levelling up? DSA is at risk of ending up a white elephant. A monument to failed promises. A failure to level up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad