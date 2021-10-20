GPs are ‘human beings too’ and deserve respect – The Yorkshire Post says

Health Secretary Sajid Javid (right) has been accused of alienating GPs.

The latter is best characterised by Tory grandee Ken Clarke’s tribute to Sir David: “He respected the true right of free speech in a free society, which is that you respect the integrity and the sincerity of the person with whom you are having an argument and you maintain civilised dialogue.”

A profound point, it is even more pertinent away from Parliament where escalating tensions between GP surgeries, and their patients, is indicative of a decline in respect, and rise in intolerance, that reflects poorly on modern manners – and values.

Tributes continue to be paid to Sir David Amess MP - but how can his values and approach to politics be upheld?

GPs and their staff, to paraphrase Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, are “human beings too”. They’re motivated by the best of intentions. They’re also doing their best, as East Riding GPs now point out, in difficult decisions and do not deserve the vilification that they’re receiving from Health Secretary Sajid Javid and patients alike over face-to-face appointments.

All this does is dissuade doctors and support staff from working in general practice, thereby perpetuating, still further, the chronic staff shortages that are, in fact, a legacy of the failure of successive governments to recognise the importance of this sphere of healthcare.

The aforementioned Sir David wouldn’t have berated doctors, patients or Ministers. He would have sought solutions to this issue – an important distinction if politics is to become more constructive and less destructive in future.

GPs say patients are becoming increasingly intolerant over face-to-face appointments - but what more can be done to tackle this?