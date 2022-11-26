Great British Railways HQ delay is representative of transport confusion - The Yorkshire Post says

It was not long ago that both York and Doncaster submitted spirited bids to host the headquarters for the new public agency, Great British Railways (GBR).

GBR was to regulate train services, set timetables and prices, sell tickets in England and manage rail infrastructure. The Government promised that it would bring high-skilled jobs to the winning location.

A public vote was held from the beginning of July to the middle of August, yet we’re no closer to an answer as to where GBR will be based or if it will still go ahead. Chaos at the heart of Government in recent weeks has led to confusion about its status.

What does it say about the Government’s competence, or lack thereof, when it can’t even provide an update on a competition that it set up.

Doncaster, along with York, is one of six locations vying to host GBR.

Just like the trains in this region, it is either going to be late on arrival or will be terminated before it even gets there.

It is a betrayal of the campaigns put together by York and Doncaster, which both made a compelling case for hosting the headquarters for GBR. Both these cities stand ready to grasp the opportunity to give GBR a home.

