Greenpeace protests at Rishi Sunak’s home cross the line - The Yorkshire Post says

The Prime Minister’s plans to issue more than 100 new oil and gas licences is rightly being subjected to a lot of criticism. It is criticism that has been reflected in the pages of The Yorkshire Post.

And some of Rishi Sunak’s actions such as choosing to fly by helicopter instead of taking public transport are also indeed questionable.

However, the actions of Greenpeace activists are simply unacceptable. The campaigners scaled Mr Sunak’s mansion in North Yorkshire and draped it with an oil-black fabric.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The homes of politicians should remain a safe place, free from intrusion, for it doesn’t just impact elected representatives but also their families.

Police near Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's house in Richmond, North Yorkshire after Greenpeace activists climbed onto it's roof and covered it in black fabric. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

While politicians are naturally in the public spotlight, their families have a right to a private life.

Mr Sunak and his family are away on holiday in California but that doesn’t mean these actions are likely to cause them any less distress.

Greenpeace activists may feel that they have a just cause but there are others who may disagree with other MPs and Ministers, who also feel they have a just cause. Where does the line get drawn then?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Alicia Kearns, who chairs the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, says: “Before long police will need to be stationed outside the home of every MP.”

That is not the sort of country that anyone wants to live in. Where politicians fear intrusion on their private property. It would also put off good people from entering politics.

We have seen what can happen when people cross the line, sometimes with tragic consequences as we know all too well in this region.

Greenpeace activists said they protested in this way to “drive home the dangerous consequences”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad