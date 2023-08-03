Greenpeace protests at Rishi Sunak’s home cross the line - The Yorkshire Post says

And some of Rishi Sunak’s actions such as choosing to fly by helicopter instead of taking public transport are also indeed questionable.
However, the actions of Greenpeace activists are simply unacceptable. The campaigners scaled Mr Sunak’s mansion in North Yorkshire and draped it with an oil-black fabric.
The homes of politicians should remain a safe place, free from intrusion, for it doesn’t just impact elected representatives but also their families.
While politicians are naturally in the public spotlight, their families have a right to a private life.
Mr Sunak and his family are away on holiday in California but that doesn’t mean these actions are likely to cause them any less distress.
Greenpeace activists may feel that they have a just cause but there are others who may disagree with other MPs and Ministers, who also feel they have a just cause. Where does the line get drawn then?
As Alicia Kearns, who chairs the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, says: “Before long police will need to be stationed outside the home of every MP.”
That is not the sort of country that anyone wants to live in. Where politicians fear intrusion on their private property. It would also put off good people from entering politics.
We have seen what can happen when people cross the line, sometimes with tragic consequences as we know all too well in this region.
Greenpeace activists said they protested in this way to “drive home the dangerous consequences”.
But fair-minded people will take a dim view of their actions. Actions that will only serve to undermine the very important message of climate change.