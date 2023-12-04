Greggs visit gave me hope of avoiding cashless society: Yorkshire Post Letters
Sarah Todd’s sad prediction of a cashless society (The Yorkshire Post, November 29) recalled a recent visit to Greggs.
Ahead of me, a dozen zombies ensnared by their mobile devices, all oblivious to the question of “Is anyone using cash?” from the counter.
I jumped the queue, produced a fiver and received a smile, a thank you, a sausage roll and change.
By now some of the gawping had been replaced by fumbling for change, so there is hope Sarah.
More “No cards” signs please; but this seems unlikely unless Downing Streeters get a grip on bank closures and make acceptance of coin-of-the-realm a must for any business.
