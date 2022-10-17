Hard to see how the Prime Minister survives the mini-budget disaster - The Yorkshire Post says

It has left the country in a financial blackhole the size of £72bn and the Prime Minister desperately clinging onto power.

The reaction of markets has forced the Government to U-turn on the majority of the mini-budget and now the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is prescribing “eye-wateringly difficult” decisions.

One of the policies that made up the core of the expense in the mini-budget was the Energy Price Guarantee. There was no doubt that the Government had to act and support millions of households facing huge rises in energy bills.

Liz Truss looks like a PM shorn of power. PIC: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

However, the new Chancellor has now said the scheme will be cut from April as he looks to reassure markets that the Government has a grip on rising debt. But it will do little to reassure the households that only just avoided financial ruin thanks to the guarantee come April.

It makes fiscal sense to ensure that the Government gives support to those that most need it. But how can the Government be trusted to ensure that this support reaches everyone that needs it? The incompetence on show in recent weeks will hardly fill people up with confidence.

The region could well end up paying for this incompetence with Mr Hunt refusing to rule out the scaling back of infrastructure projects such as Northern Powerhouse Rail.