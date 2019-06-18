Harewood House display will keep treasures of Thomas Chippendale in Yorkshire - The Yorkshire Post says

Given the largest and most lucrative commission of Thomas Chippendale’s career was to furnish the then newly-built Harewood House back in 1767, it seems only apt that a pair of his tables and mirrors will remain on display at the West Yorkshire stately home, after being acquired for the nation.

The 18th century objects have been allocated to the Victoria and Albert Museum under a scheme in which owners can offer treasures in lieu of inheritance tax – and treasures these items undoubtedly are, with the glasses being described as representing “the pinnacle” of his craftsmanship as the most famous English furniture maker of his time.

While being owned by the museum, they will stay on show at Harewood, which last year marked the 300th anniversary of Otley-born Chippendale’s birth and is still home to some of his most lavish work. It means visitors to this county will be able to witness his talent and celebrate his brilliance as a designer, maker and decorator for years to come.