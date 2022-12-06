Harry & Meghan Netflix: King Charles doesn't deserve to see Royal Family painted as villains - Andrew Vine

Later today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be presented with the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope award in New York, the absurdity of this bauble’s title only likely to be matched by the po-faced self-righteousness of its recipients.
They’re being given it for their “heroic stance” against what the organisers term “structural racism” within the royal family, which means that a hurtful and unfair narrative propagated by Harry and Meghan will be reinforced, not least because of last week’s uproar about the behaviour of Lady Susan Hussey towards a black guest at Buckingham Palace.
That guest, Ngozi Fulani, who campaigns against domestic violence, was outraged by being repeatedly questioned about her background, and
understandably so. The palace was right to apologise and recognise that she had been a victim of racism.
But the crassness of an individual elderly courtier cannot be taken as evidence of the royal family being racist.
Yet it has been a gift to the Sussexes, who in accepting their award today not only deepen the rift with the King and Prince William, but serve notice that they are determined to do as much damage to the royal family as possible.
Further proof of that is to be seen in the trailer for their fly-on-the-wall Netflix
documentary series, which may be launched later this week.
Images of Meghan with her head in her hands, possibly in tears, combine with Harry declaring ominously, “I had to do everything I could to protect my
family” to serve notice that this is a tale of victimhood with the royal family
cast in the role of villains.
And there will be another kicking delivered to the family within weeks with the publication of Harry’s autobiography, Spare.
The King doesn’t deserve this, any more than his mother in her last years
deserved the turmoil – and presumably heartache – of Harry and Meghan attempting to be half-in and half-out of royal duties whilst pressing for licence to profit from their status.
There is one central question hanging over the Sussexes which in none of their many utterances and reiteration of perceived ill-treatment have they come anywhere near answering – what is it that they actually want?
Riches, obviously, and status as mega-celebrities. But beyond that, what do they aim to achieve from this endless rehashing of claimed slights?
Is it the destruction of the monarchy, to so undermine the King’s reign that Britain loses faith in the institution and there will never be, in the fullness of time, a King William?
Maybe the Netflix series will finally provide a definitive answer, but I wouldn’t bet on that.
Listening to a couple of episodes of Meghan’s recent podcast series left me
none the wiser as to the couple’s aims in life beyond wishing to lecture the
world on how it should live and the constant reminder of how hard done by they are.
That’s pretty hard to stomach for anybody in Britain worried about making ends meet. A couple worth tens – maybe even hundreds - of millions living a celebrity life in California don’t look much like victims to me.
But then the likes of me, or most other people in Britain, aren’t the Sussexes’ target audience. Everything they do and say is aimed at the people of their adopted homeland, because that’s where the money is, thanks to America’s fascination with royalty – and its lack of understanding of its role in our nation’s life.
Harry and Meghan’s public pronouncements since jumping ship have amounted to nothing more than an extended whinge. In its way, there is a touch of the tragic about it, since their entire public profile – and income – appear to depend on being at loggerheads with Harry’s father and elder brother.
And that makes them irrelevant to the life of our country, which has in its King and his heir two people of obvious decency and compassion determined to do the best for the nation.
That is to be seen in the King’s interaction with the public and his long and
honourable record of campaigning for the environment, regeneration of run-
down communities and getting young people into rewarding careers.
It is also to be seen in William and Kate championing causes including mental health and last week’s Earthshot awards recognising those who are battling climate change.
These are the tangible, worthwhile achievements of a monarchy being reshaped for a new age.
In contrast, Harry and Meghan don’t contribute anything to the life of the
country. And as the season of goodwill approaches, they seem to have precious little of it to offer the royal family.