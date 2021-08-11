Haworth Post Office closure proposal, why common sense must prevail – The Yorkshire Post says

THE PROPOSED closure of Haworth Post Office in the heart of Brontë country – and the response of local residents – has close parallels with similar disputes across the region.

By YP Comment
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 11:34 am

Post Office bosses say the facility on Main Street is no longer viable; villagers say the walk to another branch at the Co-op in Station Road is impractical, particularly for the elderly in inclement weather.

Either way, the closure plan should be put on hold until a consultation exercise is carried out that commands the confidence of the local community – a threshold not yet met by Post Office Ltd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

After all, there are countless examples where a positive dialogue between the two sides has actually led to alternative plans being agreed from branches opening in pubs to a mobile post office being set up. And the same can happen in Haworth, a historic village also synonymous with cycling, if there’s sufficient will to find a solution which can then receive the stamp of approval.

This was the Tour de France peloton riding up Mian Street, Haworth, in 2014. Now the Post office is earmarked for closure.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.

Post Office branch closures continue to prompt much debate and discussion.
Yorkshire PostCo-Op