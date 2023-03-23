Headteacher Ruth Perry’s death should be a wake up call for Ofsted - The Yorkshire Post says

The death of Ruth Perry should be a wake up call for Ofsted and the wider education system in this country.

The headteacher at Caversham Primary School took her own life while waiting for the publication of a negative inspection report earlier this year.

No member of the teaching profession should be pressured to the point where it costs them their own life, as Ms Perry’s family has said was the case in her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools removing references to Ofsted from websites, job adverts and letters in tribute to Ms Perry shows that its Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman can’t simply put her fingers in her ears to concerns that are merited.

People attend a vigil for Ruth Perry outside the offices of Ofsted in Victoria, central London, after she took her own life while waiting for a negative Ofsted inspection report. PIC: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

There needs to be a fundamental rethink in how education is imparted and attainment is measured in Britain.

Concerns about consistency and long-term planning have been well documented for some time. As the organisation that inspects education providers, Ofsted is increasingly showing itself to be a relic of bygone, check box, era.

This binary approach doesn’t provide parents the full picture of a school’s circumstances and its performance. It certainly is not a fair reflection on the hardworking school staff, who are facing increasingly challenging circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A teacher may be outstanding at their job, have strong individual plans for students that unlocks that young person’s potential but may end up being pilloried for trivial matters.