Health inequalities in the region need urgent attention - The Yorkshire Post says

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given that we head into an uncertain winter with the energy crisis putting further pressure on an already stretched NHS, the research showing that people in so-called Red Wall areas live three years less than the national average makes for grim reading.

After all it is poorer communities that will be hit first and hit hardest if adequate support is not forthcoming.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having to choose between heating and eating could push more of these people into ill health.

NHS.

But it’s not just about this winter. There needs to be a long term vision on tackling health inequalities.

Levelling up shouldn’t just be about improving economic prospects of the regions but also ensuring that everyone, regardless of geography, gets to enjoy a long and healthy life.

The NHS faces the challenge of overwhelming demand and overstretched capacity and as Matthew Taylor writes in his column, there needs to be a switch towards proactive care rather than reactive care.

That is why the announcement that GPs will start prescribing walking and cycling as part of a trial in England to help improve mental and physical wellbeing and tackle health disparities is welcome.

Health inequalities have widened between the most and least deprived communities since 2011.