Hearing aids are coming on leaps and bounds as technology develops - Emily Woodmansey

With AI leading the headlines, there are much smaller changes taking place in technology making a massive difference to people’s lives, particularly relating to hearing devices.

In the past, the dread of the cream earpiece that stood out clipped to someone’s ear, still resonates with many and puts people off seeking help. The reality these days however is so different.

Looking back at developments just last year, 2023 started with hearing aids that now have advanced Bluetooth capabilities; with audiobooks, the ability to stream music and to take phone calls just with a tap of the ear.

Emily Woodmansey is the managing director of The Hearing Suite. PIC: Olivia Brabbs

We have hearing aids now that simply resemble air pods, and people even ask for them in dark colours, so they genuinely do look the same.

We saw the introduction of remote microphones, that could pick up over a few metres, and also changes to recharging capacity, with some that can now last over 24hrs.

We saw the arrival of the Signis Silk IX, which is the tiniest completely in the canal (CIC) rechargeable hearing aid. So tiny it is difficult to see you wearing it, and with technology that can help people hear even in noisy environments.

It is also controlled by an App on your phone, meaning you stay in complete control. We have the complex processing abilities of the Oticon Real, and the versatility of the Widex Sound assist.

So what changes do I see arriving in 2024? At the Hearing Suite we don’t just focus on the technology, as important as it is. We look at an overall package of benefits, and I was so proud last year when we launched lip reading classes for our clients.

The technology is just a small part of overcoming hearing challenges, and we are the only clinic in the area diversifying to help our clients in different ways. I think we all realised just how much we lip read without realising it during the pandemic and our classes are to support our clients in doing just that.

In terms of developments in technology, my prediction would be new releases from Phonak and Widex. Phonak tends to work on a two-year cycle, Widex four; and with releases in 2022 and 2020 respectively it feels like it could be time for something new. I would expect Phonak to be released in late Summer/Autumn, and Widex likely to be in Spring/Summer.

What will these changes in upgrades bring?

My first guess would be compatibility with AuraCast, the next generation of Bluetooth with audio broadcasting, allowing listening to be shared.

I would also like to see more advancements in polar plots and dynamic listening soundscapes, allowing hearing aids even more flexibility to adapt based on a changing acoustic environment. With gimmicks, I suspect we will see more options to translate from different languages, but the future is certainly very exciting.

The world of technology is putting more and more emphasis on the listening experience, and I’m confident that this will be of benefit to people who wear hearing aids, and hope it will encourage others to seek support.