Helicopter Heroes at Yorkshire Air Ambulance need your support – The Yorkshire Post says

Yorkshire Air Ambulance needs to raise £12,000 a day to stay operational.

Yet it is also important that the charity, and the helicopter heroes sent on mercy missions, are never taken for granted.

Their ability to give emergency care, and fly patients to hospital so they have the best possible chance of making a recovery, is dependent on the public’s benevolence.

Put simply, they need to raise £12,000 every day – the equivalent of £4.4m each year – to remain airborne and able to make such a difference.

But with fundraising, and awareness, still hit by the pandemic – many shops and garages, by way of example, no longer have charity collecting tins on store counters – it is even more important that the public continue to support YAA in whatever way possible.

The Yorkshire Post knows that it can count on its readers to do just that. Thank you.