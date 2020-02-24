Heroes of Second World War deserve VE Day recognition - The Yorkshire Post says

To use the words of our Prime Minister, the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day marks a historic moment for people to come together and reflect on the heroes of the Second World War.

Those heroes were not just members of the armed forces who showed great bravery on the front line, but the emergency services, medical staff and all of those workers, men and women, who contributed determinedly to the war effort on the Home Front.

Revellers let their hair down in Albion Street, Leeds on VE Day

VE Day: Beacons lit to mark end of war

Those civilian activities were invaluable to the Allied Forces. To take the Sheffield “women of steel” for example, their work in factories and steel mills helped to ensure the mass production of metal crucial for munitions and armour manufacture.

As the Government and Royal British Legion draw up VE Day plans for May 8, three quarters of a century after Britain and its Allies formally accepted Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender, it is only fitting that all those who played a role in the war will be celebrated.