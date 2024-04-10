Hilary Cass has put children first with compassionate gender identity review: The Yorkshire Post says
The Cass Review’s final report, published yesterday, said children have been let down by a lack of research and evidence on the use of puberty blockers and hormones, in a debate that it said has become exceptionally toxic.
The recommendations have prompted NHS England, which had already stopped puberty blockers being given to under-16s, to announce a review into the use of hormones.
There has been some pushback against some of the findings and language used within the report but generally there has been widespread consensus among politicians, charities and NHS bodies that Dr Cass’s important findings are careful, considered and have the best interests of children at their heart.
This a hugely complex issue with many different facets but Dr Cass has taken a simple and laudable approach to it; placing the normal principles of paediatrics and mental health in how care should be directed above ideological concerns.
Dr Cass has not just done a considerable service for policymakers but also for families facing what can seem like impossible dilemmas over what decisions should be made for children who are referred to gender identity services.
