Holocaust Memorial Day is particularly poignant this year in the face of increasing hatred

It is also a reminder for everyone to ensure that the horrors witnessed during the Holocaust are never allowed to be repeated again.

Six million Jewish men, women and children were murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators, between 1941 and 1945. The number in itself is staggering but there were countless more who were left scarred for life by the horrors that they and their families faced. That’s why it is worth repeating ‘never again’.

Those who are complacent enough to think that such atrocities could never be repeated again need to be careful. As Alessandro Bucci, director of Holocaust Centre North, said: “Genocide doesn't just 'happen' as an isolated phenomenon. It's a process that begins with discrimination, racism, hatred. With increasing divisions in communities, we are never more than two clicks away from hate speech online. This year feels particularly poignant.”

Survivors of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides light candles. PIC: PA

Anti-semitism is on the rise, jews across the world, including here in Britain, are once again afraid of what may happen to them and their families.

The Israel-Gaza conflict has unleashed the hounds of hate. But this conflict must not be allowed to foment division within our communities.

That is incumbent on each and every one of us individually. It is also a reminder to politicians of all stripes to choose their language carefully.