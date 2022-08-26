Households can't be burdened with the energy crisis, political intervention is urgently needed - The Yorkshire Post says

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What continues to surprise is the lack of leadership at the heart of Government.

With regulator Ofgem confirming a 80 per cent increase in the energy price cap, meaning the average household’s yearly bill will rise from £1,971 to £3,549 from October, policies are long overdue to tackle what is escalating into a major crisis.

The Government can’t expect to thumb the burden off on families.

Energy prices are sky rocketing.

Telling households to look at how they are using energy, as Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi did, is not going to be enough.

Liz Truss has promised “immediate support”, which is widely welcomed, as is her pivot from just extolling the virtue of tax cuts to get us out of this mess, but what would be more welcome is a detailed plan on what this support will look like. There can be no doubt that the support package will have to be “substantial” as highlighted by the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

Given that so many elderly people will suffer this winter, unless action is taken now, politicians can’t just stand idly by. It also means that politicians of all stripes, including those in opposition need to be honest with the public about their plans with Labour appearing to have underestimated the price of its plan to ease the cost-of-living crisis by up to £8bn according to the charity Full Fact.

Many businesses also face ruin, especially small firms that are at the heart of our communities.

The popular Ainsty Farm Shop near York has said it will shut in a month because its electricity bill is just too high. Great Expectations Emporium antiques shop in Hull has had to take out some of the lightbulbs in its premises.