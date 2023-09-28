All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Housing policy needs to do more for ‘generation rent’ - The Yorkshire Post says

The housing crisis is having a far reaching detrimental effect on communities across the country.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 28th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Not enough homes have been built to ensure that there is sufficient stock and that has resulted in prices rocketing, leaving first-time buyers, in particular, in the lurch. That has given rise to what is now known as ‘generation rent’.

Forecasts from Leeds Building Society that up to 426,000 first-time buyers in England will be priced out of the UK housing market between 2023 and 2027 should be ringing alarm bells across the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There has long been a need for a holistic approach to housing. Too often policy has been driven by short-termism and local communities tied down by red tape. A local approach that looks at the needs of local communities should be front and centre of housing policy.

Most Popular
Housebuilding in progress. The country is currently facing a shortage of housing. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA WireHousebuilding in progress. The country is currently facing a shortage of housing. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Housebuilding in progress. The country is currently facing a shortage of housing. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

It isn’t just about building new homes though. They need to be the right homes, in the right places and at the right time.

No one in their right mind would want to see beautiful green spaces being concreted over.

The country needs to be much more efficient in getting homes that are in disrepair back on the market as well. It would prevent an unnecessary sprawl of housing developments while also speeding up the process of getting young people on the housing ladder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Future generations cannot be consigned to a lifetime of renting. Some young people are living in a perpetual state of upheaval as they constantly move from one home to another. In turn, it deprives them of the opportunity to put down roots and become integrated in their local communities. Many are putting off having families as a result of a lack of housing security.

Related topics:Yorkshire PostHousingEngland