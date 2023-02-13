What does it say about the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) when it can’t even get basic geography right?

This is the Government department that is responsible for ensuring our healthcare system doesn’t collapse, like it has been over the past few months.

It is the department that is supposed to be negotiating with NHS workers to bring an end to months’ of disruption as a result of industrial action with NHS bosses gearing up for another week of strike uncertainty.

And latest figures showed that no hospitals in Yorkshire met A&E targets in January to admit, transfer or discharge 95 per cent of patients within four hours of arrival.

Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, said: “Saying these two new Cancer Diagnostic Centres are going to help people in South Yorkshire is like opening new services in Cardiff for people who live in London.” PIC: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

DHSC says community diagnostic centres (CDC) are central to Prime Minister’s priority of reducing NHS waiting lists

It announced that tens of thousands of people in Yorkshire will benefit from two new CDCs. The only problem being that neither of them are actually in the region. Instead, the new centres will actually be based in Workington, Cumbria and Gateshead in Tyne and Wear. As Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, said: “Saying these two new Cancer Diagnostic Centres are going to help people in South Yorkshire is like opening new services in Cardiff for people who live in London.”

These CDCs are supposed to be a “one-stop shop”, where patients can have tests or scans in the heart of the communities that they live in.