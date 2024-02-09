How heritage can help build a sustainable future for Yorkshire - Helen Featherstone

At The National Lottery Heritage Fund, we describe heritage as anything from the past that we value and want to pass on to future generations. It can give us a sense of place, community and identity, and can help make sense of the world around us. We want to ensure heritage is accessible, sustainable and valued, now and in the future.

As I mark my first year as Director of England North at the Heritage Fund, and as someone who lives in this wonderful county, I am struck by the range and diversity of projects we’ve supported across Yorkshire, and the impact these have had for local people and communities.

We live in difficult times. We are acutely aware of the challenges our communities and heritage organisations are facing. Many organisations that were ordinarily ‘strong’, with good business models and high visitor numbers are facing unprecedented challenges. These started during the pandemic, when owing to lockdowns many heritage and cultural organisations had to close their doors and curtail their income streams.

LEEDS 2023 event celebrating Asian music by South Asian Arts UK held at the Corn Exchange, Leeds. PIC: James Hardisty

The North really suffered. It seems obvious to state but we were in lockdown for longer than other areas in the UK. It's common knowledge that because of the stark social statistics we have in the North, which highlight the challenges our communities face, the cost-of-living crisis has hit exceptionally hard.

We see heritage organisations across the sector fulfilling a range of social needs, and being a lifeline for many, as well as delivering their core business of ensuring that heritage is cared for, and accessible. Visitor numbers have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels and businesses are still grappling with adapting to new ways of working.

Through the Heritage Fund’s new strategy Heritage 2033, which is a long-term commitment to ensure our investment in heritage brings benefits for people, places and our natural environment, we are supporting heritage organisations to test new ways of working and get back on their feet by strengthening their offer. This will ensure that the heritage sector continues to be a ‘star attraction’ helping to promote Yorkshire as a vibrant place to live, work, and visit.

I was very proud to see two landmark projects complete last year. The major restoration of Scarborough’s South Cliff Gardens and the Sheffield General Cemetery. These are now beautiful spaces for people to enjoy - thanks to Heritage Fund support both locations have been taken off Historic England’s ‘Heritage at Risk Register’. A massive achievement.

The Heritage Fund was a major partner in supporting LEEDS 2023 deliver work such as Studio Morrison’s ‘Moon Palace’ – a travelling observatory inspired by the work of the civil engineer and astronomer John Smeaton. It took the participant on a magical mystery tour of the dark skies across East Leeds.

Complementing the success of LEEDS 2023, West Yorkshire is celebrating a number of cultural programmes. It was fantastic to see Kirklees deliver a ‘Year of Music’. This year Wakefield will celebrate its own year of culture and Calderdale has launched ‘CultureDale’.

Next year is Bradford’s moment as it hosts UK City of Culture 2025. The Heritage Fund is a key partner supporting this programme with a £4.9m grant. We also have other heritage-led regeneration projects across Bradford that will enhance Bradford 2025 and its legacy. The revamp of Bradford Live will create a unique music venue and the improvements to Kala Sangam will result in a wonderful art and heritage centre for all.

We’ve also recently awarded a grant for a project that will explore the histories of Bradford curry houses through cooking classes and school activities, culminating with a curry festival. Just one of the many incredible projects that has the potential to make a meaningful impact in connecting communities to heritage.

This year marks the National Lottery’s 30th Birthday, and since 1994, the Heritage Fund has supported over 12,000 projects across the North with over £2bn worth of funding – this equates to over £600m in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Our support and investment in heritage wouldn’t be possible without those of you who play the National Lottery. It’s thanks to you that we’re able to continue to support communities to ensure that what matters most to them, is passed on to future generations. We all have heritage, it is the fabric of who we are, it brings communities together and is something we can be truly proud of in Yorkshire. The North is going through some tough economic times, but heritage can help build a sustainable future for the region and we are committed to ensuring that happens.