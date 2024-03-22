How is anyone actually able to get through to their GP under the current system? - Daxa Patel

It is much harder now than it has ever been to get an appointment to see a GP, leaving patients frustrated. Where do they go? A&E which is also struggling? If we do that then we are made to feel like we’re abusing the system.

Yes, the ratio of patients to GPs has increased as there are fewer full time working GPs but technology has advanced so this should free up the workforce to offer a wide range of triage services with empathy.

I am a political geek and as long as I can remember improving access to general practice has been a priority for most politicians, but the situation is deteriorating. Why? Are we too fixated on the supply and demand argument which is that there are not enough GPs per patient or are we looking at the root cause to find a more longer-term solution that is user friendly and can empower both patients and medical teams?

A file photo of a GP at their desk. PIC: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

There are other factors also like how do patients decide what to do when they are unwell? How do we decide who is the best person to see and what obstacles we face when trying to get medical advice and so on.

To give this some context on Friday evening I noticed a lump around my neck. I did what I thought was right. I called 111, their advice was to see the GP, they said they would send a referral with a note to be seen in three days. I called my GP and tried to make an appointment using the NHS app, but by 8.02am on both days, I could not get an appointment. Thankfully, I have an extremely helpful and kind pharmacist but for her I would feel desolate. That was me, but I am certain others will have far worse issues.

Recently, I saw an NHS advert in a newspaper with the strapline ‘be body aware’. It is fantastic to raise awareness but the advice to contact the GP makes no sense. If someone notices worrying symptoms such as something out of the ordinary, a lump or blood in the urine, but they cannot get an appointment to see their GP then that undermines the key message from this campaign, which is get help at the earliest.

Going to the walk-in clinic made me feel humble as I saw people who were clearly more poorly begging to be seen by a doctor. The place was jam packed, I was in a parallel universe, still in England but what felt like a developing country.

The staff were working in impossible conditions and I question how motivated they must feel to see this day in and day out. I applaud the staff who are trying their best to help patients, but I have come across staff where the conversation is very matter of fact. Bedside manners appear to be a forgotten art these days.

What we need is better access. In Sweden for instance, they offer a comprehensive triage solution, so patients get the chance to describe their symptoms to a medically qualified person or through online consultation, this irons out matters where GP input is required equally, it does not put the patient off from seeking medical help.My concern is for the elderly and the vulnerable. My father died at 95. He and I were both fortunate as we had sterling service from our GP, but if he were here today, I shudder to think what his medical care would be like.

Fortunately, my father is dead. I have never used the words ‘my father’, ‘fortunately’ and ‘dead’ in one sentence until today.Accessing GP services is poor, the current system is not fit for its purpose. We are relying heavily on online solutions and are excluding those who cannot access digital services. I can but I am still not able to see my GP.

GP access is not free as we pay for this service through taxation. We all have a right to be able to make an appointment to see our GP if we are in need.The consequences of poor GP access can be huge. A delayed diagnosis or a missed diagnosis can result in poor prognosis, or even untimely death.

There is no accountability, not with those in charge of NHS England, the primary care networks and certainly not with our leading politicians either.

There needs to be an all-party consensus and commitment to improve access to GP services if radical solutions are to be implemented.

Here are some suggestions for a short-term fix. Introduced a nominal fee for those over a certain income for GP appointments. If a person with a salary of £60,000 can get child allowance, I should imagine they can afford to pay.Offer flexibility to medically trained doctors, nurses so that they can work hours that suit them. Since more than half of the workforce is made up of women who might have childcare or parental care issues, let us work around their needs also.Waive medical and health care staff tuition fees. We need to incentivise them to stay within the profession and make them feel valued. To the leaders in charge of providing GP access, stop using Covid-19 as an excuse.