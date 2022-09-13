How King Charles must follow in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps on Northern Ireland - The Yorkshire Post says

Queen Elizabeth left a legacy that saw her transcend divisions across the Irish sea. Her historic handshake with Martin McGuiness at Belfast's Lyric theatre in 2012 is still talked about today.

The meeting between the former IRA leader and the British monarch signalled a new era in the region’s often troubled history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A year prior to this meeting, she visited Cork and won Ireland’s heart with her statecraft and charm.

Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in 2014. PIC: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

At the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, during her Christmas message in 1977, the Queen said: “Nowhere is reconciliation more desperately needed than in Northern Ireland.”

Her impact was such that Sinn Féin reminded party activists to be respectful on social media following the announcement of the Queen’s passing.

There have been protests and offensive language aimed at the Monarchy in recent days but there has clearly been a change under Queen Elizabeth.

It is incumbent on King Charles to now show the same understanding and statecraft as Northern Ireland faces a politically uncertain future.

Britain and the European Union are at a deadlock over the Northern Ireland Protocol, which aims to avoid a hard border between the north and the south, which is still a member of the EU.

With new Prime Minister Liz Truss threatening to invoke article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which allows either side to take unilateral action if they believed the protocol was causing economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist.