How King Charles must follow in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps on Northern Ireland - The Yorkshire Post says
King Charles III’s visit to Northern Ireland is significant not just because he is the first British king in 80 years to visit the region but also because he follows in the footsteps of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth left a legacy that saw her transcend divisions across the Irish sea. Her historic handshake with Martin McGuiness at Belfast's Lyric theatre in 2012 is still talked about today.
The meeting between the former IRA leader and the British monarch signalled a new era in the region’s often troubled history.
A year prior to this meeting, she visited Cork and won Ireland’s heart with her statecraft and charm.
At the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, during her Christmas message in 1977, the Queen said: “Nowhere is reconciliation more desperately needed than in Northern Ireland.”
Her impact was such that Sinn Féin reminded party activists to be respectful on social media following the announcement of the Queen’s passing.
There have been protests and offensive language aimed at the Monarchy in recent days but there has clearly been a change under Queen Elizabeth.
It is incumbent on King Charles to now show the same understanding and statecraft as Northern Ireland faces a politically uncertain future.
Britain and the European Union are at a deadlock over the Northern Ireland Protocol, which aims to avoid a hard border between the north and the south, which is still a member of the EU.
With new Prime Minister Liz Truss threatening to invoke article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which allows either side to take unilateral action if they believed the protocol was causing economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist.
While the new King will have to stay away from direct political interventions, he can still play a part in helping find a solution.