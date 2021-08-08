How Team GB exemplified best of Britain and power of sport at Tokyo Olympics – The Yorkshire Post says

Great Britain's Laura Kenny carrying the Union Jack flag during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in Japan.

Their final day victories, taking Britain’s gold medal successes to 22 and fourth place in the final medal table, were emblematic of a humble young team, the most dynamic, driven and diverse yet, who embodied the reworded Olympic creed ‘Citius, Altius, Fortius, Communiter’ – Faster, Higher, Stronger, Together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quite rightly, Britain’s competitors – exemplary ambassadors and societal role models – deserve the nation’s thanks for conquering Covid, and so much more, to equal the 65 medals won in London and come so close to matching this country’s unparalleled success in Rio five years ago.

Great Britain's Jason Kenny celebrates with the gold medal in the Men's Keirin Finals to become the first Team GB athlete to win seven Olympic gold medals.

Their talent, tenacity and team work shone brightly in Japan which can also be incredibly proud of the Games that it staged in the midst of a global pandemic; sport was the ultimate winner and showed, again, why it is such an unifying force for good in the world.

But the absence of spectators actually led to a greater focus on the trainers, families and friends of the competitors – and the sacrifices made to enable childhood dreams to be fulfilled. These people are the unsung heroes of an Olympics like no other.

And so, too, are the coaches and volunteers – the lifeblood of community clubs. Without them, and all they do, Team GB would not be inspiring the next generation, particularly in those exhilarating new urban sports that were so captivating to watch, or retaining its Olympic pre-eminence as a global sporting superpower.

Great Britain's Lauren Price after defeating China's Qian Li in the Women's Middle (69-75kg) Final Bout at the Kokugikan Arena on the sixteenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

Now the challenge is to harness the energy and enthusiasm created by the Olympics so that sport and fitness play an even greater role in creating a happier and healthier society for all. That is the ultimate prize.