How the Government’s Pharmacy First initiative is already at risk of being undermined
But the Government’s flagship Pharmacy First could end up being a non-starter unless issues in the pharmacy sector are addressed.
Under the initiative patients with conditions such as sinusitis, sore throat, earache, infected insect bite, the bacterial skin infection impetigo, shingles and uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women are encouraged to seek help from the pharmacy.
However, the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies says more than 400 community pharmacies across England closed between 2019 and 2023. Meaning that a lot of patients of overstretched GPs have nowhere to go.
That is why the Government needs to ensure that the pharmacy network is robust in the first place with the association warning of a “tsunami of further pharmacy closures across the country” due to pressures in the system.
Pharmacies are already operating long hours and struggling financially. There is a lack of funding in place as it is therefore the Pharmacy First initiative could lead to more shutting their door.
The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies claims the community pharmacy sector is already facing a £1.2 bn shortfall in funding.
It is also calling for the current contract to be mended.
The closure of community pharmacies is another example of the detachment between people and place. Pharmacies aren’t just there to dispense medication but also provide reassurance and a human connection.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.