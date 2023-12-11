How the new National Landscape identity will equip us to deliver targets - George Jabbour

It doesn’t roll off the tongue easily, is an accurate description that I have heard multiple times about the acronym AONBs, which stands for the mouthful official title: Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Unlike National Parks, their cousins - the AONBs - have not benefited from an internationally recognised name that reflects their designated status across the UK.

While our iconic AONBs have captured people’s imagination in a unique way, they have not yet gained the same level of influence and awareness that National Parks have. However, two major developments that emerged within the past couple of months could have a transformational outcome on AONBs.

One milestone was announced last month when the 46 Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty became National Landscapes. The updated names and consistent logos reflect both the truly nationwide significance that these places have always assumed and the ambitious aspirations that the public expect from us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Vice Chair of the Joint Advisory Committee of the Howardian Hills National Landscape, formerly known as the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, it is thrilling to experience this progression.

Councillor George Jabbour representing the Howardian Hills National Landscape at the launch of National Landscapes.

Having attended the launch of National Landscapes on November 22 with other representatives from around the country, I witnessed in the room a real sense of excitement about the future as this new identity will equip us with an instrumental tool that could help us deliver our impressive targets.

At the same time, we must not underestimate the responsibility and challenges that we collectively have in relation to biodiversity, the climate and ecosystem, and other aspects of nature recovery and society’s health and wellbeing.

In addition to a National Landscape, the stunningly rural communities that I represent on North Yorkshire Council include some who live within a National Park. Therefore, I am also a member of the North York Moors National Park Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is where the other fundamental change is relevant as it affects both types of protected landscapes: National Parks and National Landscapes.

The Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill, which received Royal Assent on October 26, introduced novel provisions to strengthen the obligations on certain authorities, including councils, to advance the aims of protected landscapes.

Local authorities and other entities must now “seek to further" the purposes of conserving and enhancing the natural beauty of National Landscapes. Previously, these organisations only had to “have regard” to these objectives.

Similar wording was used in the Act with respect to the purposes of National Parks of “conserving and enhancing the natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage” within their boundaries, and “promoting opportunities for the understanding and enjoyment” of their special qualities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This substantial increase in the duties of third parties will undoubtedly have a tremendously positive effect on safeguarding our spectacular countryside.

With a fresh identity, extra protections and bolder ambitions, exciting times lie ahead as the next chapter of the journey of our precious and attractive National Landscapes begins.