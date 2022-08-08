How the Piece Hall became a world-class cultural destination in Yorkshire - Nicky Chance-Thompson

Following a long and varied history, playing its crucial role in the trading of woven textiles, the world’s only remaining Georgian cloth hall was to become a 21st century, world-class cultural destination, attracting visitors to the heart of Halifax and becoming an economic catalyst for the region.

It seemed only fitting that the Piece Hall celebrated its fifth anniversary on Yorkshire Day last week, given the impact that the venue has continued to have upon the county’s economy and identity over the last half a decade.

Of course, what we didn’t foresee back in 2017 were the economic and social challenges we would face throughout those next five turbulent years. From the floods of 2020 to the global challenges of the pandemic and ensuing lockdowns, the past few years have seen people and places face significant hardship, and the Piece Hall too has had its fair share of hurdles to overcome.

The Piece Hall in Halifax has become a cultural hub.

It is with this in mind that I feel overwhelmed with pride when I consider the impact we’ve made in such a short space of time. Milestones like this encourage us to sit back and take stock, and when I consider our journey, I can’t quite believe just how much we have achieved. We have welcomed millions of visitors since reopening – from the international visitors that made the journey to experience this rare architectural and historical treasure, to the local people that pop in to pick up supplies and treats from our resident independent retailers.

And as time goes on, and awareness of our mission grows, we’re gaining this traction at scale and pace; almost 60,000 visitors came to our Live at the Piece Hall gigs this year alone, demonstrating the impact that bringing in big-name acts can have on town centre footfall and the visitor economy.

Perhaps the main reason we’ve attracted so many people during this time is because our venue has adopted a diversity of guises, becoming many different things to many different people and loved by many because of it.

Our courtyard has become a platform for art, from acting as a blank canvas for an international festival of pavement art, to welcoming colossal bronze sculptures in a UK-first Sophie Ryder installation. Our venue has become the stage for stellar musical performances, welcoming an eclectic mix of artists from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to Nile Rodgers & Chic, Elbow and Pete Tong.

Our historic walls have become a place for inspiration, enabling people to experience a one-of-a-kind gem and discover the past of the people and place in which the Piece Hall continues to operate. We have fast become a centre for theatrical creativity, from showcasing the world premiere of Zara, a show produced and performed by people with learning difficulties, to hosting open-air shows to satisfy creative minds safely around social-distancing restrictions. A destination in its own right, the Piece Hall has also become a set for high-profile television shows and national broadcast media.

Throughout all of this, the hall has remained a constant for the community – a hub where local people can meet with loved ones, shop independently and pledge their kindness to charity initiatives.

It’s clear that all of this has been possible due to resilience, innovation and hope. Supported by the incredible generosity of local and national funding partners, we’ve supported tenants through forced closures; launched initiatives like “click and collect” for independent traders through lockdowns; and provided a safe, open-air space for the community during tough times. The Piece Hall is steeped in Yorkshire’s industrial history, and continues to act as a powerhouse for regional economic return as the celebrated arts, heritage, culture, retail, hospitality and events space it is today.

It’s no secret that we still have challenges to face, with the cost-of-living crisis and other socio-economic issues set to have a real-life impact for people and places like ours. But we hope to play a positive part in that future, providing a free-to-enter, safe space that supports people’s sense of wellbeing and community and offers a place to be inspired, intrigued, replenished and recharged.

It remains to say a massive thank-you to our board, patrons, colleagues, volunteers, performers, funding partners, supporters and visitors of the last five years. It’s incredible what we have achieved together, and I look forward with optimism knowing that the Piece Hall’s best days are still to come.