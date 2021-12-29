How unvaccinated leave NHS in peril as Boris Johnson makes New Year booster jab plea – The Yorkshire Post says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to a Covid vaccination centre at the Rainbow Pharmacy in the Open University Campus, Walton Hall, Milton Keynes.

Yet the challenge now is reaching out to the 2.4 million eligible double-jabbed people who have chosen not to come forward to receive their third jab.

And this is serious after Boris Johnson disclosed on his visit to a Milton Keynes vaccine centre: “I’ve talked to doctors who say the numbers are running up to 90 per cent of people in intensive care who are not boosted.”

Only time will tell if the Prime Minister made the correct call by choosing not to introduce new restrictions on social gatherings, and so on, ahead of the imminent New Year celebrations.



What is certain, however, is that a shortage of NHS staff – and available beds – might force the Government to reconsider the curtailment of liberties if the new Omicron variant adds to the considerable winter pressures that all hospitals and care providers face at this time of year.

Make no mistake, this is the biggest threat to Britain’s ability to return to some semblance of normality in the New Year and the country can no longer afford to be effectively held to ransom by the refusal of the more obstinate, as distinct from those people with genuine medical exemptions, to have their Covid vaccines.

And while Mr Johnson was at pains to stress the importance of booster jabs, and for people to enjoy the New Year “sensibly and cautiously”, the Government’s public health messaging needs to become more nuanced if another Covid crisis is to be averted.

